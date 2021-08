Watching the Taliban crush the Afghan government so quickly makes quite an impression. I think bringing our military home was probably a good idea. While we were protecting Afghanistan from their Taliban, we've been growing our own fundamentalist terrorism culture here. The Afghan Taliban wants to return their country to the 5th century, the American Taliban wants to go back to before the Civil War. They want to subjugate women. Our fundamentalists also want subjugate non-whites and non-Christians.