If my family growing up was a patriarchy the patriarch was my grandfather Rudy Kiesler. I made a website
for him. NBD. I imagine going back in time, showing him the site, trying to explain. Vat dis is David? he might have asked.#
Benedict Evans says
Twitter turned off their API. People like to say this, but it's not true.
I have a new product coming out, Drummer
, that is, among other things, a scripting environment for Twitter. I could not have done that if they did not have an API.#
I discovered yesterday that the TCM library
is available on HBO Max. Well I think that did it. I'm going to be spending a lot of time with that. The first movie I watched was Victor/Victoria
. I love everything about that movie, even the cornball stuff. But the best part is Julie Andrews
playing a woman playing a man playing a woman, and it's so entertaining. I first discovered TCM when I was recuperating from surgery in 2002. They gave me an unlimited supply of Oxycontin
. So I was weak and completely stoned for a full month watching TCM movies basically non-stop. Without commercials. For such a serious life moment, I was actually enjoying it pretty well, I have to say. One of the movies was Victor/Victoria
. I probably watched it all the way through 20 times in 2002 (I had a TiVO
). It was also Joan Crawford Month
, so I watched every JC movie they had, going back to silent movies. She was a super cutie, whatever you think of her as a mother
, I could watch her all day, esp with the Oxy. Then they did the movies of 1939
, which was probably the best year ever for Hollywood. The way the early web may have been the best time for tech. The Women
was an unusual movie from 1939. You don't realize this right away but there are no men in the movie, not even an extra. And a cast
of superstar women actors of the day. There was also The Wizard of Oz and Gone With the Wind. Anyway, after all this time, I can't get Oxy anymore (glad for that, I liked it too much) but I can get as much TCM as I want, and I get to do the programming. Geez. All I need is a bungalow in the Florida Keys or a hacienda in Taos, and nice way to watch TCM, and I could just disconnect. 💥#