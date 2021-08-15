Podcast: Pig is a beautiful movie because it's about showing people the beauty inside themselves, using the beauty inside yourself. I loved it. Warning, there are spoilers in this podcast, but something to know about the movie is that it isn't the kind of movie that you can spoil with spoilers, but you have been warned. 😄#
Honestly, tell the truth, did you think what we were doing in Afghanistan was going to do any good for anyone?#
opml.org is a mess, like all of my long-term tech projects, suffering from lack of focus, but no lack of experimentation! I've been going through the projects one by one, now it's opml.org's turn. I have a staging site for the new version at 2021.opml.org. Notes and links on that page. #
The Taliban are pawns as much as the previous Afghan govt was.#
Hover, my primary registrar, did something important right. You could use a CNAME for any name, including the top level of a domain. It's so rational, I don't understand why all DNS service providers don't allow it. Except now it no longer appears to work on Hover. I'm trying to set up opml.org to be CNAME for pagepark.scripting.com. I don't want to hard-code it to a specific server IP address. The whole idea of having a name like pagepark.scripting.com is so that I can easily relocate it to new hardware someday without having to find all the places that have its IP address hard-coded. Here's a screen shot of what it says when I try to do that now. It appears to be a user interface thing only, the domains I set up previously using this feature still appear to work. If you have an idea what's going on, please post a note here. #
