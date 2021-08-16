Trumping on Twitter#

"I think you should have opinions, but trump watched tv all day, and sold us out any chance he got. He’s a fucking Nazi. When he lost the election he tried to overthrow the government. That’s what you support? I didn’t block you yet, but I did unfollow."#
I don't see him as a troll. I think there are VCs in Calif who have a very limited set of people they talk with, and they actually fit into Trump's target. Even though they;'re hugely rich, young, healthy, super super privileged, they really feel misunderstood and victimized. It's real. They really feel it. #
So it was worth one shake of the shoulders. Hey this isn't a good look.#
