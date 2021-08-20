 
Friday August 20, 2021; 8:30 AM EDT
opml.org#
  • Finished restoration of the main OPML site.#
  • Preserved the old site, and linked to it from the new one. #
  • Here are the URLs.#
    • opml.org -- the spec, examples, links to source code, in the future a directory of apps.#
    • dev.opml.org -- the previous site, dating back to 2005, now redirects to opml.org.#
    • 2005.opml.org -- the preserved version of the previous site. #
    • 2021.opml.org -- notes on the work just done.#
  • Interesting -- a list of all the pages on the previous site. #
  • Questions/comments, post here. (Note that's a public place.)#
  • Now back to the Drummer release. 😀#

