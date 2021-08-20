Catching up on the news#

I caught up on the news last night, and was surprised to hear that somehow what's going on in Afghanistan is dooming the Biden presidency.#
And the reporters, esp Wolf Blitzer, are spinning it that way through the words they use to characterize events. And as a result, everyone has to tiptoe in this space. It's a dangerous time. The whole thing could explode at any time. Beating the drum for war, as they are, is a crazy crazy thing to do, as destructive as invading the Capitol on January 6.#
If they felt so strongly about Afghanistan (they didn't) why didn't they say something before? They had 20 years to speak up. No one ever did. Better to leave it to fester. Let's live this lie, everyone seemed to agree. Now all of a sudden, Afghanistan is more important as everything else. #
Here's the thing, this all is fake news. It's worse than the lies on Facebook because they use brands like CNN and the NYT to lie this way.#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Friday August 20, 2021; 11:02 AM EDT.
