I totally despised White Lotus through the first four episodes, but having so much invested in it, and the hook in the first episode, got me to watch the last two episodes, which were actually pretty good except for one bit that I saw coming and averted my eyes it was so disgusting. And you know the way they left it there's definitely going to be a season 2. #
1984 may not have been like 1984, but 2021 sure is. #
You know what Zuck should work on, getting a network together for people who are interviewed on TV, so the quality gets a huge upgrade, and make the UI dead simple. I can't believe none of the big tech companies see this opportunity. The quality is uniformly awful.#
No one knows if people want to sit in virtual reality conference rooms, but we know for sure that TV is built around a new way of discussion, and there's no prospect for this changing. So someone ought to capitalize on the vacuum.#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Saturday August 21, 2021; 9:47 PM EDT.
