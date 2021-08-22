Journalism says the pullout from Afghanistan was botched. Maybe so. Everything everyone does is botched, and that includes journalists, esp journalists, because no one is watching over them, reporting all their botchings. #
Journalism is oblivious to the past or future. Everything is in the moment. A lot like Trump in that way.#
Why aren't the people obsessed with Afghanistan like journalism is? Because it was always there.#
That Afghanistan is being botched isn't news, it's just that journalism has decided for now to pay attention to it. Next week it'll be something else. Always a horse race. Biden has to win or lose.#
Never mind the context, we're still one election away from complete disaster. At least 49% of the people aren't overlooking this important fact.#
Last update: Sunday August 22, 2021; 11:47 AM EDT.
