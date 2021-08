I'd say BingeWorthy didn't work. Nice software , but the goal was to keep an easy to find public list of shows I recommend, and those that my friends recommend. A couple of weeks ago I discovered, entirely on my own, Rick and Morty . I loved it from the first scene in the first epsiode. I started telling everyone I know how great it is, and with few exceptions they "old news Dave," they loved the show since it started in 2013 . The system isn't working. Why did I struggle for years to find something great to watch when Rick and Morty was out there. I'm sure there are a dozen other delicious shows I don't know about, and it's only getting worse. What is the answer? It seems like a simple problem to solve, yet it evades an answer.