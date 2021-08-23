The remains of Tropical Storm Henri has been parked over my head for about 24 hours. Pouring rain, hour after hour. Not much wind. Only downside is I couldn't go riding yesterday, and probably won't be able to today either. Tomorrow should be hot and humid. Good swimming weather. 😄#
I'd say BingeWorthy didn't work. Nice software, but the goal was to keep an easy to find public list of shows I recommend, and those that my friends recommend. A couple of weeks ago I discovered, entirely on my own, Rick and Morty. I loved it from the first scene in the first epsiode. I started telling everyone I know how great it is, and with few exceptions they "old news Dave," they loved the show since it started in 2013. The system isn't working. Why did I struggle for years to find something great to watch when Rick and Morty was out there. I'm sure there are a dozen other delicious shows I don't know about, and it's only getting worse. What is the answer? It seems like a simple problem to solve, yet it evades an answer. #
Finished Schmigadoon on Apple. First few episodes were pretty awful, but I'm glad I stuck with it, the last two were gems. I adore Cecily Strong.#
Remember how Reagan said government is the problem. He was wrong, it's actually journalism. #
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Monday August 23, 2021; 11:26 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)