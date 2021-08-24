Unfortunately journalists don't stand for re-election. They are not term-limited. There is no journalism for journalism. Our opinions are not sought. But if we ever do get a chance to vote one of them out in some significant way, I bet a lot of people will line up to do it. I know I will. And I'm not talking about the people on Fox. #
What makes a bug report good? It makes it easy for the dev to reproduce the problem. I have to see it myself to understand what the problem is. Your theory on what the problem is, or judgment on whether you followed the instructions is secondary. #
When will someone launch a newsletter service that lets you use whatever editor you like. I predict that I will support that product in the new editor I'm working on. I don't want to do a newsletter service myself. Let's get something fun started.#
Last update: Tuesday August 24, 2021; 1:36 PM EDT.
