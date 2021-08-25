Autonomous cars everywhere?#

I remember a couple of years ago people were confidently saying that by now the streets would be full of autonomous cars. #
They snickered when people like me who have spent a life programming thought that was a pretty shitty idea. Who would even want to go out for a walk with driverless cars all over the place, subject to programmers' mistakes, or the callous deprecations of platform vendors. #
I imagined a car plowing into a crowd and killing twenty innocent people because some idiot at Apple decided to change the order the params of an API because they felt like it, and the car software dev missed the notice and didn't update the car's OS. #
Oh sure I want software doing all the driving after less than two years of a burn in. Yeah that makes all the sense in the world. (Sorry for the sarcasm.)#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Wednesday August 25, 2021; 9:26 PM EDT.
