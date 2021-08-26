Journalism tries to understand Facebook as if it were a news org about the size of one of them. It's a poor fit. So much more goes on there. Think about how much is going on in a city like New York right now. Facebook is 338 times the size of NYC.#
Here's the thing about the Taliban and ISIS -- they're competing for the same soldiers, and as long as ISIS is attacking and hurting the US, they're going to recruit more soldiers, primarily from the Taliban. So the Taliban "controls" Afghanistan in a temporary way. They're going to be fighting other radicals for a long time to come. #
Sometimes your “liberty” isn’t the most important thing.#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Thursday August 26, 2021; 3:04 PM EDT.
