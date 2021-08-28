Twitter says no soup for you!#

Still the most annoying thing is when you switch into Twitter you get about 1/2 second to scan what's there, enough time for pictures to register, and boom it refreshes with new content. #
This also has another painful side-effect, if you're watching a video, it'll just refresh in the middle of it. I was intently listening to the chairman of the Fed the other day, and then part of a Grateful Dead concert, when Twitter decided enough! No soup for you. #
