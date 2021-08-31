Oh really? Their new government is, as far as we know, a terrorist organization itself. So it seems a terrorist attack against them is something we'd support, not want to prevent. It certainly isn't our job to save them from terrorism. #
And btw, all the time the reporters are fussing about Afghanistan, and they are doing a lot of that these days after years of completely ignoring it, Haiti is in a world of hurt. Maybe we should save some of our sympathy and good deeds for them?#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Tuesday August 31, 2021; 4:54 PM EDT.
