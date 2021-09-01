Tagging in Scripting News#

My use of tagging has been going for a while now, and i'm still doing it, which in my experience is a total success for a categorization system. Even better, some of the tags are getting enough references to be useful, for example Drummer.#
What seems to come next is to hook all of this up with a Wiki, so the landing page for a tag can have more than just links to articles. In other words all of this amounted to integrating an outliner with a Wiki, which was one of my goals after hanging out with Ward Cunningham for a couple of days a few years back. #
Software development sometimes is like painting. You do something over and over iteratively, from a lot of angles, and arrive somewhere, but that itself is probably just on the road to what's next after that. #
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Wednesday September 1, 2021; 10:14 AM EDT.
