We have to fight, at some point#

Last night I saw Amy Klobuchar interviewed on CNN and the reporter pressed her to say that Breyer should resign while there's a Dem president, was wondering why no one wishes RBG had resigned when Obama was president, but of course there was Merrick Garland.#
On the other hand, in hindsight, we should have had the fight over the Supreme Court when Garland was nominated and McConnell refused to confirm. Obama could have taken that as an affirmation, and seated Garland. It would have been a better time to fight.#
I said it at the time. If McConnell won't vote, then after a decent amount of time, Garland takes the seat. Set a new precedent, if the Senate abdicates its responsibility, we go forward without them.#
The good guys have been scared of a fight, and the Repubs have been walking all over the Constitution. You can't be nice always, sometimes you have to hit back. We've been delaying and delaying. And btw, where are the indictments of Trump, Mr Attorney General?#
Friday September 3, 2021
