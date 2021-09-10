This page, 20 years ago tomorrow. I was living on Manzanita Way in Woodside, CA. Woke up early as I always did in those days. If you scroll to the bottom, the day started out normally. A link to a friend's blog hosting service, a Wired story about Hollywood, a new book about Microsoft, then at 6:15AM, we get the news of the first plane. Then a reader finds a web cam on the Empire State Building pointing at the WTC. Then a second plane hits. And from there the story develops. There was a personal side to it, my father taught at Pace University, which is across from City Hall, very near ground zero. He was okay, but had to walk, like many thousands of others, from lower Manhattan to Queens. My mother saw the whole thing from a rooftop in Brooklyn.#
Thanks to everyone who pointed me to the Now & Then podcast with Heather Cox Richardson and Joanne Freeman. I listened to the most recent episode about the history of humans and climate in America. Wow. So much information and perspective, without any extra junk, and with depth that can only come from having spent a lifetime learning. It is exactly what I was looking for, at least so far. There are quite a few podcasts in the library, and they're exactly as long as my bike ride. They were finishing as I was pulling into the garage, literally. Also only one commercial and it was for a new podcast from the same network. Not overbearing. Thrilled. #
Jake Tapper thinks President Biden scolding unvaccinated Americans isn't very nice. Boo hoo. Never mind he might have saved their lives. And more important, mine. #
I can just see it. Biden says "Come little MAGAs, let me give you a nice big hug and a mug of hot cocoa. Now let's talk about your vaccination. I would really like you to get one. It would make me feel good."#
Last update: Friday September 10, 2021; 6:48 PM EDT.
