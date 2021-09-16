How long after your parents die should they still be in your dreams? Asking for a friend.#
Frank X Shaw: "Stress dream last night that my old guitar required two factor authentication to use and the only way to turn it on was to accurately play six chords assigned by the app. I kept messing up."#
