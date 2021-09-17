I turned off Maddow last night as she was reporting a leak of software for elections. She left out the vital part of the story, was this the first time the software had leaked? If not, all it tells you is the people who are doing the "recount" in Arizona are bad people. This is not news. If they were new leaks, I doubt I'd be hearing about it first on Maddow.#
Come to think of it for all their breathess breaking stories, I can't remember Maddow ever cited by another news org as the source of a major story. Yet they often present their work as such.#
And the dishonesty when it comes to tech reporting, gives me an idea of how dishonest their other reporting must be. #
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Friday September 17, 2021; 11:43 AM EDT.
