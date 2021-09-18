Added an item to yesterday's list of things Facebook is. "All the content -- video, images, posts, comments, live events, current and past." #
Frank Mitloehner: "It’s been two decades since British Petroleum and the marketing agency then named Ogilvy & Mather deceived lots and lots of unwitting Americans into believing the hands of fossil fuel companies are clean of contributing to climate change through imaginative messaging. To this day, their marketing campaign continues to be highly effective in getting the public to take on the weighty responsibility of halting climate change. We’ve cut back on meat, upped our recycling game and made the creative campaign’s key phrase – 'carbon footprint' – part of our vernacular. All in an attempt to make a positive difference – and yes, to clear our consciences.#
BTW, if you get Scripting News via email, you are welcome to forward copies to friends. There's a subscribe link at the bottom of every email. And don't worry they can't unsubscribe on your behalf. #
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Saturday September 18, 2021; 1:15 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)