Lovely day. The kind of day that makes California living so nice, except this is the Hudson Valley. #
Programming lesson still being re-learned after 46 years of programming: If your program behaves like it has an infinite loop, consider the possibility that it actually has an infinite loop. #
Another programming lesson I haven't forgotten. It's amazing how many bugs that you spend hours not finding at the end of the day are found first thing the next day. #
I was just thinking about three wives of former close friends. The men fell apart, the women are still functioning. I'm friends with the wives, can't talk with the men any more. In other words life can be hard on men too, but in different ways from the ways it's hard on women. #
I love house-shopping on Zillow, like a lot of people do. It's fun to dream about living in one place or another. This house in Great Barrington would be fantastic for a family, as a country home perhaps, or a place to live in the age of telecommuting. #
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Sunday September 19, 2021; 7:10 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)