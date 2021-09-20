Drummer

tools for thought

The next round of changes inwill be about organizing tweets, using Twitter as a source for your writing work. Here's the use-case. You're out and about, and get an idea that belongs on the to-do list for your latest project. Open up Twitter, and post a note about it. When you get back to your desktop the note will already be in a Drummer outline, ready for you to act on it. It doesn't matter what kind of writer your are, whether you write for yourself, as a note-taker, if you write docs, or a blog, or a great novel. If you are a writer and and a steady user of Twitter, and interested inand outliners, I'd like to add you to the Drummer test group in a few days because I want to groom the product to your use of it. Send me an email, let me know if this interests you and we'll get you on board soon.