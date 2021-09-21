Om Malik: "In increments the civilization is built. In haste it is dismantled." A concise description of my experience in tech, I gather Om sees it that way too. We labor for years, often lifetimes, to build a community of software and users, and it's all gone in an instant, replaced by people who didn't take the time to understand what was learned, wanted to do it again, themselves. It's much more honorable, imho -- to use the best of what's already been done, as much as possible. That way you don't have to always start over. Another wise manonce said be conservative in what you send, liberal in what you accept. #
1996: "How much happier we would be if instead of crippling each other with fear, we competed to empower each others' creativity."#
Last update: Tuesday September 21, 2021; 2:56 PM EDT.
