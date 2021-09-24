The OPML package has a new end-point that reads an OPML file, and if it has an urlUpdateSocket head-level attribute, sets up a subscription, and calls back when the outline is modified. Captures all the complex code behind the interface, so an OPML-consuming app can have instant updates with no effort. It's wonderful to see this in action, hope to have a public demo soon. #
Last update: Friday September 24, 2021; 4:13 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)