UserLand

Facebook tells me today is Jake Savin's birthday. He's a young man, I don't know exactly how young. Jake worked aton Manila. Oct 1 was also my dear departed uncle's birthday , it would have been his 76th. I miss him every day. He would have loved the web, especially Wikipedia. Ken was always looking stuff up in the Information Please Almanac . Ken's mind would no doubt be blown that cannabis is legal in much of the US, at least the parts of the US you'd want to visit. He grew the best sinsimilla back in the 70s and 80s. I was trying to explain to a friend what that was, to no avail because all weed is seedless these days. Ken had an efficient way of killing off the male plants. He'd cover and uncover his seedlings with a blanket to simulate spring. The tiny baby plants would flower, and thus reveal their gender. Only the female plants produce the resin that humans like so much. 😀