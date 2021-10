I had this thought when I was driving into San Francisco in 1979 -- I bet I know a bunch of people here, but I have no way to find them. At some point between then and now, that vision was achieved. Add that to the list of things Facebook is other than Mark Z. I think it's time for people with a sense of the foundations Facebook is built on speak up and say what it represents. The press, given the benefit of the doubt, has no clue.