As of Sunday I will have been blogging for 27 years here. #
Since Sunday is the 27th anniversary of blogging at scripting.com (or anywhere, for that matter), let's make that the day that the doors officially open for Drummer. There will still be things to do at that point, and that's ok. As they say software is a process. #
It's a fitting moment to flip the switch, because Drummer will open the doors for a new fluid style of blogging, based on outlining. To create a post, you click the big plus icon and start typing. When you're ready to publish, choose a menu command. No more slogging your way through Wordpress or a static site generator. It all happens in a second or two. And making a change to your blog is as easy as making the change in your outline, and publishing -- again -- just one command and a couple of seconds. Wordpress's blogging model is a slog. The command structure is organized to make it a time consuming process. Drummer does away with that. Welcome to the world where tools for thought meets publishing. Blogging at the speed of thought. #
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Thursday October 7, 2021; 8:34 AM EDT.
