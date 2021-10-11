The blog is an HTML rendering of the Change Notes outline. That link opens in Drummer, even if you're not logged in, and updates when there are new features or fixes. I would be honored if you leave that outline open in Drummer while you do your work, that way I can instantly inform you of new stuff. The file's icon will turn to green when there's news. It's the best channel I've had as a developer to users of my product. We've been using it in the Drummer test community. It really works. Instantly updating outlines are called instant outlines, btw. #
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Monday October 11, 2021; 12:22 PM EDT.
