The Giants lost. I'm so sorry. I knew however that it would end in an awful way when the batter, with two out in the bottom of the 9th with a runner on first, the Dodgers leading by one in what was the last game of the season for one of these teams, was Wilmer Flores. Mets fans remember him and love him like a son, because the Mets broke his heart and he didn't hide his feelings. So they didn't trade him in 2015 when the Mets went on to win the National League pennant, Flores was the team mascot, but they eventually did let him go, and he was on the forever to be remembered as the ill-fated Giants of 2021. When he stepped into the batter's box late last night I knew it would not end well. It didn't. In a very unsatisfactory way. Which I think was inevitable, probably the instant the Giants signed him. He is a man of great consequence.#
A friend asked if it was true that Spotify now owns podcasting. They read something in Wired that said they did. They're idiots. Or trying to get clicks. Or maybe they're idiots and they're trying to get clicks. Anyway -- no, Spotify does not own podcasting. As long as people say "subscribe where ever you get your podcasts" at the end of their podcast you have nothing to worry about. I'm not even going to link to the Wired article. #
It can manage multiple notes. They are simple things, simple styling, multiple paragraphs per item. Of course Markdown. #
It stays in sync with something that's accessible over the web, kind of like an RSS feed just for me. #
Then I tell Drummer, Roam, whatever -- where to hook into it. And it appears in my writing world as a flat outline. I can edit in both places. So I can put a note from my desktop into this mobile world, and write something while I'm out and about that hooks into my larger writing world. #
Super important: Not part of Apple or Dropbox or whatever's world. Then I would have to go through them to get my own writing, and eventually they will break me. #
It's amazing how broken this shit is now. I'm almost broken in Apple's world. And Dropbox blew up what we were doing a few years back. We're about to get evicted by Chrome. But Linux, RSS, OPML and Markdown keep chugging along. And Twitter too btw. They've actually been very good, even though the hype says otherwise. #
