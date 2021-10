💥

I was pretty sure the Dodgers would crush the Braves, but wow, the Braves are up 2-0. Gotta love it. I'm sorry if you're a Dodgers fan, but I was born in Brooklyn and people such as myself don't forget. I also remember when Chase Utley broke the leg of the Mets shortstop during the 2015 playoffs. I also remember when I sat in scalped seats during the World Series in 1988 , in the Dodgers wives' section and they tried to get us thrown out for rooting for the A's who won, btw. I really feel justified in hating the Dodgers, but honestly even if I wasn't, I would still hate them.