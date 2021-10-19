A longish podcast about the origins of blogging in the mid-90s and a lot more, and why it's time to return to the roots. We couldn't trust journalism then, and nothing has changed, and today the stakes are much higher. And there are reasons they don't tell the truth in journalism. It's the same reason no one got fired for buying IBM. #
Trump is the broken clock that's right twice a day. The people who are gushing about Powell are wrong. He owns the Iraq war. It was on his say-so that we accepted what Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld and Rice were saying. He was their credibility. #
Last update: Tuesday October 19, 2021; 12:39 PM EDT.
