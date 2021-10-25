Last night's Succession was a playoff game of the characters of Succession, after two full seasons, we've gotten to know them, and now they're all ready to wrestle each other at the same time. I laughed all the way through the episode. The craftwork, wow. Sat on the edge of my chair to absorb it all. Wow. It's a lot like post-season baseball, where you get as many as seven games to get to know all the players. I don't think this is the World Series yet, but we're getting close. Everyone's still in the game, and new people are showing up, more powerful than ever. And it seems the most powerful ones are the women. At one point Kendall says as much. I love this stuff. (And btw, the Dodgers and Red Sox lost the actual playoffs, so we're left with Atlanta and Houston, and I don't care for either team. Onto the NBA season.)#
Watched I May Destroy You on HBO over the weekend. It's highly rated, but I had not heard of it before last week. Very unusual show, artsy, emotional, a page-turner. Twelve half-hour episodes, quick binge. #
Last update: Monday October 25, 2021; 10:11 AM EDT.
