Re Facebook and hate speech, every online system is a haven for all kinds of speech. No one knows how to control it, and esp not at the scale that Facebook operates. You could see the revelations differently, at least now Facebook is trying to control the damaging speech. That's progress. But we do have bigger fish to fry. Journalism has decided that we should all aim our hate at Facebook, exclusively. That's a Fox-like tactic. If we're blaming Facebook, I guess we can't blame the NY Times or the WSJ or CNN, MSNBC, etc. As authoritarianism rises, we have to watch our journalism, for signs they are manipulating our focus, for signs they are controlled by or pandering to the fascists. Right now most of us, regardless of what we say to pollsters, accept what the press says as truth. #
Next time you hear yet another revelation that Facebook is a haven for hate speech, ask if you've gotten any info on what's going on inside the DoJ and why haven't there been any indictments of Republican insurrectionists. At least Rolling Stone has started to cover this. But where are the others? Surely there are patriotic insiders in Congress who would provide background info.#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Tuesday October 26, 2021; 8:18 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)