Re Facebook and hate speech, every online system is a haven for all kinds of speech. No one knows how to control it, and esp not at the scale that Facebook operates. You could see the revelations differently, at least now Facebook is trying to control the damaging speech. That's progress. But we do have bigger fish to fry. Journalism has decided that we should all aim our hate at Facebook, exclusively. That's a Fox-like tactic. If we're blaming Facebook, I guess we can't blame the NY Times or the WSJ or CNN, MSNBC, etc. As authoritarianism rises, we have to watch our journalism, for signs they are manipulating our focus, for signs they are controlled by or pandering to the fascists. Right now most of us, regardless of what we say to pollsters, accept what the press says as truth.