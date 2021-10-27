Our lives have value#

And it follows that if the DoJ lets Trump be president again, many of us will die. #
It stands to reason, having done it before, next time more of us will die, and not just because we got a virus. #
And yes, it is up to the DoJ. If they don't prosecute and convict him of insurrection, there is nothing legally standing in the way of him being president again. #
The 14th Amendment is the relevant law, specifically section 3. #
I am not a lawyer, but I am an American citizen, a child and grandchild of Nazi survivors, and I can read, and feel, and I'm not so stupid that I don't see where all this is going. #
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Wednesday October 27, 2021; 11:47 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)