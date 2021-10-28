I think we have a new version of the Drummer CMS that correctly handles blogs in all time zones. I'm getting incredible support from the Drummer users. This is the kind thing you have nightmare dreams about, a deployed product where you missed a serious problem in development and have to scramble to deal with. We still have some serious problems to deal with, but I think it's mostly possible to avoid them, and I'm confident we will get them fixed. I want to get to work on some new features, I really miss that. #
Property tax is a wealth tax. Why not tax long-term-held stocks the way you deal with real estate. Not that I want to pay more taxes, esp on my savings! 💥#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Thursday October 28, 2021; 11:37 AM EDT.
