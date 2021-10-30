Living in the tri-state area we get New Jersey political ads on TV. I saw one for NJ governor Murphy running for re-election, but the speakers in the commercial are voters, saying what they want and at the end Murphy says he agrees with all of it. That's a great commercial. It's great because it says something about our political system that we often forget. We are the government in the US, the people are. Show that you get it not with words but with actions. #
Tech marketing should work that way also. And journalism about tech. When you write about FB, don't forget the 2.9 billion people who use it. If the company were to disappear, we'd still want an online service where we could all gather. Better if there weren't a company running it, but that's the way it is nowadays.#
And let's see an apology from the NY Times for this horror in yesterday's paper about the people who use Facebook. Of course they ignore everything I write here, but even so, they should apologize, even if they don't care what one blogger thinks.#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Saturday October 30, 2021; 12:39 PM EDT.
