The pilot said Fuck Trump#

First reaction of the Southwest captain saying Fuck Biden over the speakers was wow that's a line we didn't want to cross. Then it was pointed out by Matt Taibbi that Robert De Niro said Fuck Trump on national TV and the audience loved it, he got a standing ovation, said it again even.#
That gets you thinking. But there's a difference between Biden and Trump. Biden will leave office peacefully, we all knew Trump wouldn't. So Fuck Trump was a cry for help, a plea for unity. We're all cursed by the fucker. Let's say out loud what the news people refuse to say.#
People who love Trump have nothing to fear from Biden. To think otherwise is lunacy, and when I think things through other people's lunacy doesn't enter into my reasoning. #
Further, you're in a closed locked tube and this asshole is the fucking pilot. And he loves fascism, which is to say he is crazy. I want off the plane when I hear that. You get to turn off the TV show which you probably weren't watching anyway. But the passengers are stuck with a lunatic flying the plane. So it's not the same thing. #
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Sunday October 31, 2021; 4:42 PM EDT.
