The monthly ritual#

This is the first "monthly ritual" I've done since Drummer shipped. So I'm going to write down what I did in more detail than usual.#
I do my blog writing in Electric Drummer, so all the files are on my local disk. #
In the finder, I make a copy of my blog.opml file. I move the copy into a special folder for archives. #
I open the copy in E/D and delete the portion that's in November (the stuff I'm writing now). Once it's saved, I close the file. #
I open the GitHub archive for Scripting News in the GitHub desktop app for the Mac, and click the Sync button, to get all the new stuff in the last month on my local disk (the nightly archive of posts in JSON and OPML).#
I copy the archive file for October into the local folder for Scripting News on GitHub into the correct location. #
In the GitHub app, I note the new file shows up in the list of changes. I set the Commit Message to a period (I don't have anything to say about this change) then I commit the change, and sync. #
Last update: Monday November 1, 2021; 3:12 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)