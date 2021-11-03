I ❤️ HTTPS#

I want people to use my software in every way that makes sense, and if you're generating web content, which Drummer most certainly does, HTTPS is one of the things people want to do. I support this. Let me say that slowly: I. Support. This.#
Further, I use HTTPS myself. I am glad my bank uses it. And the health clinic I use. #
What I object to is Google trying to take ownership of the web. I love that the web is the platform with no platform vendor. We're all guests here and that includes big companies like Google. And guests don't make the rules. #
I know some people run their lives such that they won't work with other people who don't see the world exactly as they do -- but I am not one of those people. Emphatically. I preach working together. It's my mission more than anything else. I am against walls that keep people out. Except with my private info, then I like them. See how that works?#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Wednesday November 3, 2021; 5:13 PM EDT.
