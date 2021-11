I was on a drive yesterday on the Masspike and stopped in at a truckstop and bought a Subway sandwich, paid cash, went to the bathroom, noted that most of the truckers weren't wearing masks and continued my trip back to the NY State Thruway . I used to eat Subways a lot when I was driving cross-country back in the early days of podcasting , doing my road trip casts. Well here's the funny thing. I got an email today from Subway saying how they're running a special. And I saw an ad for Subway on Facebook. Hello. Did I get made even though I paid cash? Did they have a face recognition camera in the truckstop? Oy. Living in the future kind of sucks.