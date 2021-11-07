Debugging http.client#

Scott asked whether http.client does headers, and at first I said no, but then when I dug in, I realized yes, it does, for non-proxied calls, and with a simple addiiton it should work with proxied calls as well. #
I made the change in the released web Drummer, so theoretically it should work now. I don't have something immediately available to test with. #
If you're expecting to do HTTP-related programming from Drummer, this is something you should pay attention and if possible participate in. This is an important verb, and it's important to get it right. #
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Sunday November 7, 2021; 8:01 PM EST.
