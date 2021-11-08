Slavery formed us#

Antisemitism is permanent, but it is not slavery. #
Slaverylasted over 400 years, and imho it isn't over yet. It had a chance to form the whole culture of not just the US as some of our European friends sometimes imply, all white people everywhere are indicted. #
There are lots of other differences, but the thing most Americans don't get is that slavery is deeply rooted and it isn't over yet. And if we want it to be over, it's going to require a near-universal conscious decision to end it. #
Last update: Monday November 8, 2021; 4:11 PM EST.
