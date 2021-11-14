My Peloton#

I got it so I could exercise when the weather is too nasty to go out for a ride or a walk.#
I’ve done classes and rides with no content. I don’t like the classes. The impersonal “you can do I it” motivation is a real turn off. Who the heck are you, and yiu have no clue who I am. Ugh.#
Why not have classes where you learn something? Then I’d look forward to it, instead of dreading it.#
I’m going to keep trying with the classes. Basically I am already motivated, I love the high I get from exercise. But I wouldn’t mind using the time to learn stuff.#
Then this evening I took a class with a teacher I really liked. And it made all the difference. I got a better workout, and I had fun. I even talked back a few times. Totally got into it. Weird. #
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Sunday November 14, 2021; 10:30 PM EST.
