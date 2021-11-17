A week of Peloton#

I've done a session every day for the last six days. #
At first I didn't think I wanted to do the classes, but the second time I tried a class I was intrigued, then by the third, I was hooked. #
The exercise on a Peloton is more than twice the exercise you get riding around the moutains on an E-bike. It's hard work going up the hills, but you get to just have fun going down, there's no work involved. So 20 minutes of Peloton riding equals 40 minutes of road riding. Only it's even more, because you're working harder. Always harder. #
My legs feel stronger and healthier, and overall I feel that way too. #
An entirely positive experience, and my idea of what exercise is about is shifting in an interesting way.#
And -- tomorrow I get my Tesla Model 3. So I expect some more major horizon busting is to come. #
Last update: Wednesday November 17, 2021; 11:32 AM EST.
