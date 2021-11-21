 
Sunday November 21, 2021; 9:14 AM EST
Markdown work#
  • Going to do some more cleanup work this morning on Markdown support in Old School. #
  • In the meantime, the thread continues. If you're planning on using Markdown to write blog posts in Drummer, you might want to tune in, because things are being locked down today. #
  • There are only two rules that govern how Old School generates source for the Markdown processor:#
    • One newline per outline node. #
    • Indentation belongs to the author, generates nothing.#
  • I sent a private note to John Gruber a few days ago, letting him know this discussion is going on. As far as I know we are setting prior art for outliners used to generate Markdown for publishing. If there is prior art, I would love to know about it now, asap. #
  • This is different from the Obsidian model also used by LogSeq -- which uses Markdown as a file format for outlines. #
  • Update: Here's a list of this morning's changes to Markdown support for publishing. #

