Friday, November 26, 2021
Sometimes people deliberately mispronounce or misspell my name, I guess theyre trying to embarrass me? I have a name almost as bad as the Boy Named Sue. It’s hard to get under my skin that way. 😀#
I tried watching Get Back, but after five minutes of holy shit those are the young Beatles acting like normal people it became fairly boring. I guess I like a plot? Did it get better?#
Twitter Blue gives you a pretty lame undo command. I guess it’s impossible to do it for real with their server architecture.#
I added The Great as a favorite on my BingeWorthy profile. I'm well into Season 2. It's a pseudo-history dramedy in the spirit of Succession or The Death of Stalin. It's about a Russian empress who overthrows her husband the emperor. As they say, hilarity ensues. 😄#
One of the stars of The Great, the guy who plays emperor Peter, is a dead ringer for a young Elon Musk. Same mannerisms and look, but he’s funnier and of course a better actor. One of the tech companies or car companies should hire him to do ads. #

