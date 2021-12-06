Peloton, 25 rides in#

I got an email from Peloton yesterday congratulating me on 25 rides. #
I've got a groove all righty. Here's how it works. I have my teacher, Emma Lovewell. Such a sweetie, she's like a neice to me, so nerdy and she has a lot of things right. I don't have to do this ride, I get to do it, she says. I am becoming something, let's find out what it is, she continues. Anyway, I found this 20-minute ride of hers that I really like, so I just keep doing that ride very day, over and over. I really like the tunes, there's a Tom Petty song (American Girl), and Fleetwood Mac, Genesis, even a Beatles song. I know them in order. I pay attention to her instructions, somewhat, but I do what I want to do. I take a break after every song, even though she wants me to keep going. As long as the music is off I don't have to pedal. I take a sip of water and let my legs recover a little. And then I'm back at it. I sing along. Close my eyes a lot. And before you know it, the ride is over. And I always feel great after the ride. Like Superman. Mind is clear, body strong, I'm directed, going somewhere. #
Now people say it's hard to get the shoes in and out, but I find it really easy to get them in, a little more difficult to get them out. It's like snapping ski boots into the bindings. I have the official Peloton shoes. I can't figure out how the top strap works so I leave them undone. #
Another thing -- I can't ride standing up. I don't feel balanced. But I think I will get it. #
This works. I am getting a daily exertion, no matter the weather, day or night, and am getting stronger. I only wish I had started this regimen 20 years ago, imagine how my body would have responded, but it is what it is. I'm doing great for an old dude! 💥#
