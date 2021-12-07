Occam's News says the DoJ and Congress aren't more aggressive with the insurrectionists because they think if they push too hard they'll end up in jail when the Repubs take over. Which is a real loser attitude because obviously they're going to end up in jail either way. #
What if journalism reported on the end of American democracy with the same zeal the reported on Facebook's depravity.#
SMS: "Over the years since 2000 I've been using outliners of some form for my notetaking. The last 3 outliners/notes apps that I still use all support OPML as transfer (Logseq), backup (Checkvist) or native (Drummer) formats. I guess OPML is already one useable standard format."#
Last update: Tuesday December 7, 2021; 1:11 PM EST.
