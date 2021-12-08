 
It's even worse than it appears.
Wednesday December 8, 2021; 11:34 AM EST
The de-upgrading of the web#
  • Probably the worst thing to happen to the web is the gradual degradation of Google's search engine. #
  • Ever since I started in tech, I assumed everyone was at least trying to move forward. Then it hit me, quite the opposite. The biggest companies monetize the de-upgrading of tech. #
  • Reminds me of that great Dale Bumpers interpretation of the great HL Mencken saying during Clinton's impeachment in 1999.#
    • When they say it's not about the money, it's about the money.#
    • When they say it's not about sex, it's about sex.#
  • And when they say don't be evil, they're being evil.#

copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.

Last update: Wednesday December 8, 2021; 6:12 PM EST.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)