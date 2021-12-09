John Naughton presents the idealized view of Wikipedia. I consider it authoritative but seriously flawed. There is no way to get lies removed from the record. I've seen people insert themselves into stories they played no part in. I've never had an edit stick, even for mundane events like a traffic accident on the MacArthur Freeway in California that I happened to witness. But it's the best we have. #
The Beatles broke up because they were tired and sweet loving people, in way over their heads, and wanted some semblance of normalcy in their lives. They stayed together so long because they were best friends, and loved making music together, but when their manager died, it fell apart. Get Back tells an important story. The Beatles were and are still a huge force for good. But they were also people.#
Last update: Thursday December 9, 2021; 9:17 AM EST.
